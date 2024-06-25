EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.72
GBP 357.15 350.00
EUR 302.07 296.58
JPY 1.76441.7290
SAR 74.99 73.49
AED 76.60 75.
57
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.45971
LIBOR 3M 5.60616
LIBOR 6M 5.70384
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.15273.85269.16265.28 261.09 256.92 253.27
EUR 296.70294.47289.84286.08281.98277.88274.34
GBP 350.58347.68341.82 336.95 331.71 326.48 321.92
