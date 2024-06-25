Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.72

GBP 357.15 350.00

EUR 302.07 296.58

JPY 1.76441.7290

SAR 74.99 73.49

AED 76.60 75.

57

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.45971

LIBOR 3M 5.60616

LIBOR 6M 5.70384

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.15273.85269.16265.28 261.09 256.92 253.27

EUR 296.70294.47289.84286.08281.98277.88274.34

GBP 350.58347.68341.82 336.95 331.71 326.48 321.92

APP/as

