EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.62

GBP 356.91 349.63

EUR 301.37 295.71

JPY 1.7602 1.7243

SAR 74.99 73.46

AED 76.60 75.

54

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.45798

LIBOR 3M 5.60217

LIBOR 6M 5.69962

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.05273.75269.05265.17 260.99 256.83 253.19

EUR 295.82293.61288.99285.24281.16277.08273.59

GBP 350.21347.32341.45 336.59 331.36 326.14 321.59

APP/as/

