EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.62
GBP 356.91 349.63
EUR 301.37 295.71
JPY 1.7602 1.7243
SAR 74.99 73.46
AED 76.60 75.
54
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.45798
LIBOR 3M 5.60217
LIBOR 6M 5.69962
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.05273.75269.05265.17 260.99 256.83 253.19
EUR 295.82293.61288.99285.24281.16277.08273.59
GBP 350.21347.32341.45 336.59 331.36 326.14 321.59
