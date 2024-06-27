EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.52
GBP 355.22 347.98
EUR 300.75 295.11
JPY 1.7532 1.7175
SAR 74.97 73.44
AED 76.58 75.
52
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.46042
LIBOR 3M 5.60100
LIBOR 6M 5.69656
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.95273.65268.95265.07 260.88 256.71 253.06
EUR 295.21292.98288.40284.62280.55276.49273.05
GBP 348.56345.67339.83 334.98 329.76 324.57 320.03
APP/as/
