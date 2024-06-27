Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.52

GBP 355.22 347.98

EUR 300.75 295.11

JPY 1.7532 1.7175

SAR 74.97 73.44

AED 76.58 75.

52

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.46042

LIBOR 3M 5.60100

LIBOR 6M 5.69656

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.95273.65268.95265.07 260.88 256.71 253.06

EUR 295.21292.98288.40284.62280.55276.49273.05

GBP 348.56345.67339.83 334.98 329.76 324.57 320.03

APP/as/

