EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.52
GBP 355.37 347.99
EUR 300.83 295.16
JPY 1.7478 1.7116
SAR 74.99 73.43
AED 76.61 75.
52
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.45841
LIBOR 3M 5.59619
LIBOR 6M 5.69224
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.95273.64268.95265.06 260.92 256.84 253.30
EUR 295.26293.02288.44284.66280.68276.66273.33
GBP 348.57345.68339.85 334.99 329.82 324.70 320.28
