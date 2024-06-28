Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.52

GBP 355.37 347.99

EUR 300.83 295.16

JPY 1.7478 1.7116

SAR 74.99 73.43

AED 76.61 75.

52

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.45841

LIBOR 3M 5.59619

LIBOR 6M 5.69224

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.95273.64268.95265.06 260.92 256.84 253.30

EUR 295.26293.02288.44284.66280.68276.66273.33

GBP 348.57345.68339.85 334.99 329.82 324.70 320.28

