EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.47

GBP 355.45 348.02

EUR 301.95 296.19

JPY 1.74071.7043

SAR 75.08 73.33

AED 76.62 75.49

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

45165

LIBOR 3M 5.58621

LIBOR 6M 5.68297

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.90273.59268.91265.02260.91256.84253.33

EUR 296.29 294.05289.44285.69 281.65277.67274.34

GBP 348.59345.71339.87335.02329.90 324.83320.46

