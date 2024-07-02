EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.47
GBP 355.45 348.02
EUR 301.95 296.19
JPY 1.74071.7043
SAR 75.08 73.33
AED 76.62 75.49
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
45165
LIBOR 3M 5.58621
LIBOR 6M 5.68297
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.90273.59268.91265.02260.91256.84253.33
EUR 296.29 294.05289.44285.69 281.65277.67274.34
GBP 348.59345.71339.87335.02329.90 324.83320.46
APP/as
