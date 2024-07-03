Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.52

GBP 356.99 349.55

EUR 302.27 296.56

JPY 1.74051.7044

SAR 74.99 73.44

AED 76.60 75.52

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44868

LIBOR 3M 5.58250

LIBOR 6M 5.67631

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.95273.65268.97265.08260.96256.91253.40

EUR 296.67 294.42289.81286.05 282.01278.02274.71

GBP 350.12347.23341.38336.50331.36 326.28321.90

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

11 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

11 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

11 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

11 hours ago
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

11 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

11 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

11 hours ago
 Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

11 hours ago
 Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France ..

Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business