EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.52
GBP 356.99 349.55
EUR 302.27 296.56
JPY 1.74051.7044
SAR 74.99 73.44
AED 76.60 75.52
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44868
LIBOR 3M 5.58250
LIBOR 6M 5.67631
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.95273.65268.97265.08260.96256.91253.40
EUR 296.67 294.42289.81286.05 282.01278.02274.71
GBP 350.12347.23341.38336.50331.36 326.28321.90
APP/as
