EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.52

GBP 358.50 351.05

EUR 303.44 297.70

JPY 1.74171.7056

SAR 75.00 73.44

AED 76.60 75.52

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44640

LIBOR 3M 5.57978

LIBOR 6M 5.68100

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.95273.65268.97265.08260.97256.92253.41

EUR 297.81 295.56290.94287.13 283.10279.11275.75

GBP 351.63348.73342.85337.95332.79 327.68323.29

APP/as

More Stories From Business