EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.52
GBP 358.50 351.05
EUR 303.44 297.70
JPY 1.74171.7056
SAR 75.00 73.44
AED 76.60 75.52
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44640
LIBOR 3M 5.57978
LIBOR 6M 5.68100
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.95273.65268.97265.08260.97256.92253.41
EUR 297.81 295.56290.94287.13 283.10279.11275.75
GBP 351.63348.73342.85337.95332.79 327.68323.29
APP/as
