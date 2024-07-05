Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34275.62

GBP 359.32 351.98

EUR 304.48 298.82

JPY 1.75181.7161

SAR 75.00 73.47

AED 76.60 75.55

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

44659

LIBOR 3M 5.57587

LIBOR 6M 5.66522

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.05273.75269.07265.19261.08257.03253.52

EUR 298.94 296.67292.03288.22284.23280.17276.81

GBP 352.56349.65343.77338.86333.70 328.58324.18

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

13 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

13 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

13 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

13 hours ago
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

13 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

13 hours ago
 SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

13 hours ago
 DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, r ..

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning

14 hours ago
 77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quet ..

77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC

14 hours ago
 All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year per ..

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business