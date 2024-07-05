EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34275.62
GBP 359.32 351.98
EUR 304.48 298.82
JPY 1.75181.7161
SAR 75.00 73.47
AED 76.60 75.55
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
44659
LIBOR 3M 5.57587
LIBOR 6M 5.66522
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.05273.75269.07265.19261.08257.03253.52
EUR 298.94 296.67292.03288.22284.23280.17276.81
GBP 352.56349.65343.77338.86333.70 328.58324.18
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 20244 hours ago
-
EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs14 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $ 14.57 billion15 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs meeting of CCoSOEs15 hours ago
-
39 fall ill in gas leak at Malaysia airport facility15 hours ago
-
PSX-100 Index close at 80,282.80 points16 hours ago
-
PARC in collaboration with TIKA established two labs16 hours ago
-
Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZs16 hours ago
-
NA Committee for ensuring resource mobilization for farmers16 hours ago
-
Privatization Commission asked for ensuring cooperation with companies16 hours ago
-
Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electricity tariff18 hours ago