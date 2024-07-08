Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.52
GBP 360.40 353.06
EUR 304.61 298.97
JPY 1.7527 1.7169
SAR 74.97 73.45
AED 76.57 75.
52
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.44191
LIBOR 3M 5.56850
LIBOR 6M 5.65473
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.96 273.66 268.98 265.10 261.00 256.96 253.47
EUR 299.08 296.85 292.18 288.37 284.36 280.33 276.98
GBP 353.65 350.75 344.84 339.92 334.76 329.64 325.24
