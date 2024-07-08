Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.52

GBP 360.40 353.06

EUR 304.61 298.97

JPY 1.7527 1.7169

SAR 74.97 73.45

AED 76.57 75.

52

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.44191

LIBOR 3M 5.56850

LIBOR 6M 5.65473

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 275.96 273.66 268.98 265.10 261.00 256.96 253.47

EUR 299.08 296.85 292.18 288.37 284.36 280.33 276.98

GBP 353.65 350.75 344.84 339.92 334.76 329.64 325.24

APP/msq

