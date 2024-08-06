EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI
(06-08-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.72
GBP 359.29 352.42
EUR 307.86 302.53
JPY 1.9296 1.8926
SAR 74.89 73.45
AED 76.53 75.
58
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.3528
LIBOR 3M 5.3638
LIBOR 6M 5.3916
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.25274.04269.47265.76261.75257.77254.31
EUR 302.76 300.58295.96292.27288.21284.23280.73
GBP 353.17350.40344.63 339.90 334.77 329.68 325.15
