EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Karachi

(06-08-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.72

GBP 359.29 352.42

EUR 307.86 302.53

JPY 1.9296 1.8926

SAR 74.89 73.45

AED 76.53 75.

58

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.3528

LIBOR 3M 5.3638

LIBOR 6M 5.3916

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.25274.04269.47265.76261.75257.77254.31

EUR 302.76 300.58295.96292.27288.21284.23280.73

GBP 353.17350.40344.63 339.90 334.77 329.68 325.15

APP/as/

More Stories From Business