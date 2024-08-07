EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.76
GBP 357.43 350.61
EUR 306.86 301.60
JPY 1.9076 1.8713
SAR 74.88 73.44
AED 76.53 75.
59
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.3529
LIBOR 3M 5.3639
LIBOR 6M 5.3917
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.30274.09269.52265.81261.80257.83254.38
EUR 301.82 299.64295.04291.41287.32283.37279.92
GBP 351.35348.60342.85 338.16 333.08 328.02 323.57
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates15 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 20242 hours ago
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations12 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout13 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout13 hours ago
-
UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations13 hours ago
-
Over 9m tourists turn to KP in last 3 months: CM’s aide13 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal commends Huawei's collaboration to build 'Digital Future' for Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain14 hours ago
-
16th Food Agri Livestock Asia 2024 Exhibition from Aug 915 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar prices not exceeded govt’s declared limit of Rs 140 per kg: PSMA15 hours ago