EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.76

GBP 357.43 350.61

EUR 306.86 301.60

JPY 1.9076 1.8713

SAR 74.88 73.44

AED 76.53 75.

59

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.3529

LIBOR 3M 5.3639

LIBOR 6M 5.3917

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.30274.09269.52265.81261.80257.83254.38

EUR 301.82 299.64295.04291.41287.32283.37279.92

GBP 351.35348.60342.85 338.16 333.08 328.02 323.57

APP/as/

