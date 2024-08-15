EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.81
GBP 360.88 354.07
EUR 309.56 304.22
JPY 1.9089 1.8730
SAR 74.90 73.49
AED 76.54 75.
60
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.35353
LIBOR 3M 5.36634
LIBOR 6M 5.39298
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.36 274.15 269.79 266.23 262.34 258.47 255.10
EUR 304.48 302.27 297.90 294.36 290.41 286.56 283.14
GBP 354.83 352.06 346.53 341.99 337.03 332.03 327.66
APP/msq
