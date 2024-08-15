Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.81

GBP 360.88 354.07

EUR 309.56 304.22

JPY 1.9089 1.8730

SAR 74.90 73.49

AED 76.54 75.

60

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.35353

LIBOR 3M 5.36634

LIBOR 6M 5.39298

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.36 274.15 269.79 266.23 262.34 258.47 255.10

EUR 304.48 302.27 297.90 294.36 290.41 286.56 283.14

GBP 354.83 352.06 346.53 341.99 337.03 332.03 327.66

