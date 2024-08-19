Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.74 275.67

GBP 364.99 357.09

EUR 311.04 304.87

JPY 1.9229 1.8813

SAR 75.08 73.45

AED 76.71 75.

56

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.3532

LIBOR 3M 5.3670

LIBOR 6M 5.3935

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.20 273.41 269.92 265.99 262.12 258.51 254.69

EUR 305.11 302.29 298.81 294.89 290.98 287.37 283.46

GBP 357.83 354.29 349.81 344.77 339.75 335.06 330.08

APP/msq

