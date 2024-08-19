Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.74 275.67
GBP 364.99 357.09
EUR 311.04 304.87
JPY 1.9229 1.8813
SAR 75.08 73.45
AED 76.71 75.
56
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.3532
LIBOR 3M 5.3670
LIBOR 6M 5.3935
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.20 273.41 269.92 265.99 262.12 258.51 254.69
EUR 305.11 302.29 298.81 294.89 290.98 287.37 283.46
GBP 357.83 354.29 349.81 344.77 339.75 335.06 330.08
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates32 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 20242 hours ago
-
ICCI for starting direct flights for Indonesia14 hours ago
-
PCMEA, TDAP discuss preparations for World Carpet Expo16 hours ago
-
Ease of bilateral visa in Pak, Egypt to strengthen economic, trade ties17 hours ago
-
Local tractors assembling registered 45.74% growth in FY 2023-2418 hours ago
-
Indonesian Expo 2024 in Capital City attracts public attention19 hours ago
-
Pakistan can benefit from Malaysia's experiences in tourism sector: Ambassador Mazlan19 hours ago
-
Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 1521 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 20241 day ago