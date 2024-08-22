EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.74275.67
GBP 368.59 360.62
EUR 313.90 307.66
JPY 1.9378 1.8959
SAR 75.10 73.47
AED 76.72 75.
56
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.3495
LIBOR 3M 5.3676
LIBOR 6M 5.3940
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.20273.57269.98266.07262.10258.64255.09
EUR 307.91305.21301.65297.65293.56290.10286.42
GBP 361.38357.99353.35348.25343.02338.46333.75
