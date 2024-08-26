Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.62
GBP 371.18 363.92
EUR 314.39 308.81
JPY 1.9535 1.9154
SAR 74.92 73.45
AED 76.54 75.
54
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34784
LIBOR 3M 5.36749
LIBOR 6M 5.39403
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.16273.98270.09266.60262.86259.13255.87
EUR 309.07306.90302.93299.43295.59291.78288.43
GBP 364.69361.87356.78252.20347.21342.25337.88
APP/as/
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Business
-
Belarusian Envoy calls on Investment Minister3 hours ago
-
'FBR to issue amended SRO to facilitate traders on Tajir Dost Scheme'6 hours ago
-
Cotton growers must carry out pest scouting twice a week7 hours ago
-
Oil prices surge over Middle East tensions7 hours ago
-
KP kicks off fixed asset management policy 20248 hours ago
-
PDWP approves three development schemes worth over Rs11b8 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets with representative of FinnFund9 hours ago
-
Necessary step to be taken to ensure implementation of PRRP: Aurangzeb8 hours ago
-
LCCI, Iranian counterparts agree to establish business think-tank8 hours ago
-
Bidding for PIA’s privatization to be held on first October10 hours ago
-
NTUF team wins Engineering Excellence Award10 hours ago
-
APTMA, German delegation for enhancing bilateral trade10 hours ago