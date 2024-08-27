EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.64 275.57
GBP 371.53 363.48
EUR 314.53 308.27
JPY 1.9454 1.9033
SAR 75.06 73.44
AED 76.69 75.
53
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34614
LIBOR 3M 5.36783
LIBOR 6M 5.39436
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.11 273.93 270.05 266.56 262.82 259.09 255.83
EUR 308.53 306.35 302.41 298.90 295.07 291.28 287.91
GBP 364.25 361.43 356.36 351.80 346.85 341.91 337.57
APP/msq
