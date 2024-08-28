Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.42
GBP 372.38 364.85
EUR 313.86 308.08
JPY 1.9467 1.9073
SAR 74.91 73.40
AED 76.54 75.
49
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34583
LIBOR 3M 5.36806
LIBOR 6M 5.39453
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.97 273.80 269.90 266.41 262.67 258.96 255.71
EUR 308.34 306.15 302.22 298.68 294.87 291.09 287.72
GBP 365.62 362.80 357.69 353.08 348.08 343.12 338.79
