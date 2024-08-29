EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.57
GBP 371.12 363.81
EUR 312.92 307.32
JPY 1.9439 1.9057
SAR 74.91 73.43
AED 76.54 75.
53
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34583
LIBOR 3M 5.36828
LIBOR 6M 5.39471
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.11 273.95 270.02 266.54 262.80 259.07 255.81
EUR 307.57 305.38 301.45 297.92 294.15 290.31 286.94
GBP 364.59 361.76 356.62 352.04 347.04 342.08 337.72
