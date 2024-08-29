Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.57

GBP 371.12 363.81

EUR 312.92 307.32

JPY 1.9439 1.9057

SAR 74.91 73.43

AED 76.54 75.

53

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.34583

LIBOR 3M 5.36828

LIBOR 6M 5.39471

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.11 273.95 270.02 266.54 262.80 259.07 255.81

EUR 307.57 305.38 301.45 297.92 294.15 290.31 286.94

GBP 364.59 361.76 356.62 352.04 347.04 342.08 337.72

APP/msq

