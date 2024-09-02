Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.67

GBP 369.09 361.92

EUR 310.68 305.16

JPY 1.9261 1.8888

SAR 74.91 73.46

AED 76.54 75.

56

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.3465

LIBOR 3M 5.36841

LIBOR 6M 5.39506

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.22 274.07 270.09 266.62 262.87 259.14 255.88

EUR 305.41 303.26 299.28 295.81 292.08 288.24 284.89

GBP 362.70 359.91 354.74 350.21 345.26 340.31 335.98

APP/msq

