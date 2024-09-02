EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.67
GBP 369.09 361.92
EUR 310.68 305.16
JPY 1.9261 1.8888
SAR 74.91 73.46
AED 76.54 75.
56
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.3465
LIBOR 3M 5.36841
LIBOR 6M 5.39506
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.22 274.07 270.09 266.62 262.87 259.14 255.88
EUR 305.41 303.26 299.28 295.81 292.08 288.24 284.89
GBP 362.70 359.91 354.74 350.21 345.26 340.31 335.98
APP/msq
