Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.76
GBP 368.97 361.97
EUR 310.74 305.40
JPY 1.9197 1.8833
SAR 74.91 73.48
AED 76.54 75.
59
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.3465
LIBOR 3M 5.36841
LIBOR 6M 5.39506
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.32274.18270.18266.75263.00259.26256.00
EUR 305.66303.54299.51296.05292.31288.47285.12
GBP 362.76359.98354.78350.29345.38340.38336.07
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates11 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 202456 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 20241 hour ago
-
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation12 hours ago
-
CCoSOEs deliberates on management, strategic direction of key SOEs11 hours ago
-
DPM vows to fast-track petroleum industry reforms, achieve energy autarky11 hours ago
-
Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics13 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer assures stable sugar prices amid surplus stock13 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan ambassador, Abdul Aleem Khan discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation13 hours ago
-
Industries Dept asked to establish linkage of GTVCs with trading bodies13 hours ago
-
Business Forum to clean sweep chamber’s election: Ilyas Bilour13 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews ongoing PSDP projects in Balochistan13 hours ago