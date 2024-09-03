Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.76

GBP 368.97 361.97

EUR 310.74 305.40

JPY 1.9197 1.8833

SAR 74.91 73.48

AED 76.54 75.

59

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.3465

LIBOR 3M 5.36841

LIBOR 6M 5.39506

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.32274.18270.18266.75263.00259.26256.00

EUR 305.66303.54299.51296.05292.31288.47285.12

GBP 362.76359.98354.78350.29345.38340.38336.07

APP/as/

