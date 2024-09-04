Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.81

GBP 368.55 361.61

EUR 310.73 305.44

JPY 1.9340 1.8976

SAR 74.91 73.50

AED 76.54 75.

60

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.3414

LIBOR 3M 5.36747

LIBOR 6M 5.39526

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.38274.25270.22266.78263.03259.30256.03

EUR 305.71303.59299.54296.06292.29288.45285.09

GBP 362.41359.65354.40349.91344.94340.02335.68

APP/as/

