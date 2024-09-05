Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) (05-09-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.99275.91

GBP 370.67 362.65

EUR 312.32 306.13

JPY 1.9625 1.9200

SAR 75.13 73.50

AED 76.78 75.

63

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.34106

LIBOR 3M 5.36758

LIBOR 6M 5.39543

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.48274.34270.33266.92263.17259.43256.15

EUR 306.40304.25300.26296.77292.98289.13285.73

GBP 363.43360.65355.43350.94345.94340.94336.57

APP/as/

