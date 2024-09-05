Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) (05-09-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.99275.91
GBP 370.67 362.65
EUR 312.32 306.13
JPY 1.9625 1.9200
SAR 75.13 73.50
AED 76.78 75.
63
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34106
LIBOR 3M 5.36758
LIBOR 6M 5.39543
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.48274.34270.33266.92263.17259.43256.15
EUR 306.40304.25300.26296.77292.98289.13285.73
GBP 363.43360.65355.43350.94345.94340.94336.57
APP/as/
