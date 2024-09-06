Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.76
GBP 370.35 363.29
EUR 312.40 307.04
JPY 1.9662 1.9289
SAR 74.88 73.46
AED 76.53 75.
59
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34207
LIBOR 3M 5.36781
LIBOR 6M 5.39567
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.35274.22270.20266.76263.03259.32256.08
EUR 307.32305.18301.15297.63293.84289.98286.61
GBP 364.11`361.34356.09351.56346.60341.63337.30
