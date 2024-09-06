Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.76

GBP 370.35 363.29

EUR 312.40 307.04

JPY 1.9662 1.9289

SAR 74.88 73.46

AED 76.53 75.

59

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.34207

LIBOR 3M 5.36781

LIBOR 6M 5.39567

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.35274.22270.20266.76263.03259.32256.08

EUR 307.32305.18301.15297.63293.84289.98286.61

GBP 364.11`361.34356.09351.56346.60341.63337.30

APP/as/

