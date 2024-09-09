EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.67
GBP 369.16 362.02
EUR 311.52 309.99
JPY 1.9701 1.9320
SAR 74.88 73.43
AED 76.54 75.
56
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34274
LIBOR 3M 5.36805
LIBOR 6M 5.3959
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.27 274.15 270.14 266.69 262.97 259.26 256.01
EUR 306.30 304.18 300.17 296.67 292.93 289.07 285.70
GBP 362.86 360.11 354.89 350.36 345.41 340.45 336.10
APP/MSQ
