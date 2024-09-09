Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 12:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.67

GBP 369.16 362.02

EUR 311.52 309.99

JPY 1.9701 1.9320

SAR 74.88 73.43

AED 76.54 75.

56

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.34274

LIBOR 3M 5.36805

LIBOR 6M 5.3959

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.27 274.15 270.14 266.69 262.97 259.26 256.01

EUR 306.30 304.18 300.17 296.67 292.93 289.07 285.70

GBP 362.86 360.11 354.89 350.36 345.41 340.45 336.10

APP/MSQ

