Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Published September 10, 2024

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) (10-09-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.81

GBP 367.41 360.50

EUR 310.25 304.98

JPY 1.9627 1.9258

SAR 74.89 73.49

AED 76.53 75.

60

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.34304

LIBOR 3M 5.36848

LIBOR 6M 5.3964

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.44274.35270.31266.86263.13259.41256.15

EUR 305.32303.26299.19295.71291.96288.11284.75

GBP 361.36358.66353.42348.91343.98339.08334.79

APP/as/

