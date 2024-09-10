Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) (10-09-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.81
GBP 367.41 360.50
EUR 310.25 304.98
JPY 1.9627 1.9258
SAR 74.89 73.49
AED 76.53 75.
60
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34304
LIBOR 3M 5.36848
LIBOR 6M 5.3964
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.44274.35270.31266.86263.13259.41256.15
EUR 305.32303.26299.19295.71291.96288.11284.75
GBP 361.36358.66353.42348.91343.98339.08334.79
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM
ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”
Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..
DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 20242 hours ago
-
Japan's economy in 2nd quarter grows slower than estimated11 hours ago
-
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb12 hours ago
-
FBR, LUMS sign MoU on machine learning & data analytics12 hours ago
-
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visits mausoleum of lanc ..12 hours ago
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance increases 40.5% during August13 hours ago
-
SCICI organizes seminar "How to Get Business Leads"14 hours ago
-
Battery maker Northvolt to cut jobs, slash operations14 hours ago
-
Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of shares in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company14 hours ago