EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.72
GBP 368.10 361.04
EUR 310.29 304.91
JPY 1.9890 1.9508
SAR 74.92 73.48
AED 76.53 75.
58
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34307
LIBOR 3M 5.36871
LIBOR 6M 5.39657
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.35274.26270.22266.79263.05259.33256.07
EUR305.25303.19299.12295.65291.89288.04284.66
GBP361.91359.20353.95349.45344.54339.53335.26
