Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.57
GBP 369.61 362.35
EUR 311.67 306.10
JPY 1.9960 1.9566
SAR 74.90 73.43
AED 76.53 75.
53
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34207
LIBOR 3M 5.36904
LIBOR 6M 5.39675
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.23 274.15 270.10 266.68 262.95 259.22 255.94
EUR 306.47 304.37 300.29 296.80 293.00 289.12 285.70
GBP 363.23 360.52 355.21 350.72 345.79 340.72 336.37
APP/MSQ
