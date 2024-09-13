Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.57

GBP 369.61 362.35

EUR 311.67 306.10

JPY 1.9960 1.9566

SAR 74.90 73.43

AED 76.53 75.

53

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.34207

LIBOR 3M 5.36904

LIBOR 6M 5.39675

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.23 274.15 270.10 266.68 262.95 259.22 255.94

EUR 306.47 304.37 300.29 296.80 293.00 289.12 285.70

GBP 363.23 360.52 355.21 350.72 345.79 340.72 336.37

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

11 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

12 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

12 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

12 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

12 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

12 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

12 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

12 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

12 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business