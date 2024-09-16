Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.27
GBP 369.89 362.22
EUR 312.12 306.20
JPY 1.0067 1.9650
SAR 74.90 73.34
AED 76.53 75.
46
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34173
LIBOR 3M 5.36929
LIBOR 6M 5.39687
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.03274.05270.02266.76263.09259.41256.15
EUR306.69304.69300.61297.30293.60289.72286.33
GBP363.24360.64355.37351.08346.17341.23336.86
