Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.27

GBP 369.89 362.22

EUR 312.12 306.20

JPY 1.0067 1.9650

SAR 74.90 73.34

AED 76.53 75.

46

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.34173

LIBOR 3M 5.36929

LIBOR 6M 5.39687

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.03274.05270.02266.76263.09259.41256.15

EUR306.69304.69300.61297.30293.60289.72286.33

GBP363.24360.64355.37351.08346.17341.23336.86

APP/as/

