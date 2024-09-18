Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.22

GBP 370.05 362.27

EUR 312.73 306.74

JPY 1.9875 1.9459

SAR 74.89 73.32

AED 76.53 75.44

44

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.34341

LIBOR 3M 5.37029

LIBOR 6M 5.3976

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 275.99 274.00 269.98 266.73 263.07 259.39 256.13

EUR 307.22 305.23 301.12 297.82 294.09 290.23 286.84

GBP 363.29 360.69 355.42 351.16 346.29 341.31 336.99

APP/MSQ

