EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.22
GBP 370.05 362.27
EUR 312.73 306.74
JPY 1.9875 1.9459
SAR 74.89 73.32
AED 76.53 75.
44
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34341
LIBOR 3M 5.37029
LIBOR 6M 5.3976
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.99 274.00 269.98 266.73 263.07 259.39 256.13
EUR 307.22 305.23 301.12 297.82 294.09 290.23 286.84
GBP 363.29 360.69 355.42 351.16 346.29 341.31 336.99
APP/MSQ
