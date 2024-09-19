EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29275.22
GBP 371.46 363.42
EUR 312.73 306.52
JPY 1.9643 1.9218
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.59 75.
44
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34541
LIBOR 3M 5.37085
LIBOR 6M 5.398
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.98273.98270.20266.73262.72259.50256.33
EUR306.98304.96301.13297.53293.41290.07286.78
GBP364.41361.79356.77352.15346.84342.45338.14
