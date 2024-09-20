EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.02
GBP 373.71 365.63
EUR 313.97 307.67
JPY 1.9766 1.9338
SAR 74.91 73.29
AED 76.53 75.
39
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.34575
LIBOR 3M 5.37097
LIBOR 6M 5.39812
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.80273.82269.89266.93293.46259.98256.93
EUR308.15306.14302.11299.08295.52291.87288.69
GBP366.65364.02358.77354.79350.07345.31341.11
APP/as/
