EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.02

GBP 373.71 365.63

EUR 313.97 307.67

JPY 1.9766 1.9338

SAR 74.91 73.29

AED 76.53 75.

39

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.34575

LIBOR 3M 5.37097

LIBOR 6M 5.39812

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.80273.82269.89266.93293.46259.98256.93

EUR308.15306.14302.11299.08295.52291.87288.69

GBP366.65364.02358.77354.79350.07345.31341.11

APP/as/

