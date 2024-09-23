Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.97

GBP 374.27 366.05

EUR 313.75 307.44

JPY 1.9478 1.9052

SAR 74.91 73.28

AED 76.53 75.

37

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.32901

LIBOR 3M 5.36547

LIBOR 6M 5.39533

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates CURRENCY SIGHT

USD 275.75273.77269.89266.99263.56260.15257.16

EUR307.93305.92301.92298.98295.48291.87288.76

GBP367.07364.44359.23355.29350.60345.91341.82

APP/as/

More Stories From Business