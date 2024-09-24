Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.97

GBP 375.40 367.21

EUR 312.39 306.14

JPY 1.9554 1.9126

SAR 74.92 73.28

AED 76.53 75.

37

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.28012

LIBOR 3M 5.34924

LIBOR 6M 5.38705

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.75273.78269.92267.04263.62260.21257.23

EUR306.62304.65300.68297.78294.32290.78287.72

GBP368.23365.60360.41356.49351.79347.10342.99

APP/as/

