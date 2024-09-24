Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.97
GBP 375.40 367.21
EUR 312.39 306.14
JPY 1.9554 1.9126
SAR 74.92 73.28
AED 76.53 75.
37
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.28012
LIBOR 3M 5.34924
LIBOR 6M 5.38705
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.75273.78269.92267.04263.62260.21257.23
EUR306.62304.65300.68297.78294.32290.78287.72
GBP368.23365.60360.41356.49351.79347.10342.99
