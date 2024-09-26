Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.97

GBP 374.89 366.71

EUR 313.18 306.29

JPY 1.9407 1.8982

SAR 74.92 73.29

AED 76.53 75.

37

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8544

LIBOR 3M 4.6588

LIBOR 6M 4.3096

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 275.76 273.79 269.97 267.12 263.72 260.33 257.35

EUR 307.34 305.36 301.42 298.56 295.11 291.55 288.50

GBP 367.74 365.12 359.98 356.09 351.43 346.77 342.65

