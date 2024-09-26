EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.97
GBP 374.89 366.71
EUR 313.18 306.29
JPY 1.9407 1.8982
SAR 74.92 73.29
AED 76.53 75.
37
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8544
LIBOR 3M 4.6588
LIBOR 6M 4.3096
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.76 273.79 269.97 267.12 263.72 260.33 257.35
EUR 307.34 305.36 301.42 298.56 295.11 291.55 288.50
GBP 367.74 365.12 359.98 356.09 351.43 346.77 342.65
APP/MSQ
