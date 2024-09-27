Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98 274.92
GBP 376.38 368.20
EUR 313.83 307.06
JPY 1.9338 1.8920
SAR 74.91 73.29
AED 76.51 74.
85
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8454
LIBOR 3M 4.6637
LIBOR 6M 4.2452
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.72 273.77 270.04 267.19 263.83 260.46 257.51
EUR 308.11 306.15 302.32 299.52 296.06 292.54 289.52
GBP 369.25 366.63 361.60 357.72 353.08 348.44 344.35
APP/MSQ
