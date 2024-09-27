Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.92

GBP 376.38 368.20

EUR 313.83 307.06

JPY 1.9338 1.8920

SAR 74.91 73.29

AED 76.51 74.

85

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8454

LIBOR 3M 4.6637

LIBOR 6M 4.2452

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 275.72 273.77 270.04 267.19 263.83 260.46 257.51

EUR 308.11 306.15 302.32 299.52 296.06 292.54 289.52

GBP 369.25 366.63 361.60 357.72 353.08 348.44 344.35

APP/MSQ

