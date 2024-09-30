Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.77
GBP 376.30 367.83
EUR 313.73 306.68
JPY 1.9749 1.9305
SAR 74.94 73.25
AED 76.53 75.
32
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8441
LIBOR 3M 4.5934
LIBOR 6M 4.2619
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.56273.61270.00267.35264.13260.94258.17
EUR307.73305.80302.07299.47296.18292.87290.06
GBP368.88366.26361.37357.74353.29348.88345.02
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates21 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 20242 hours ago
-
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline12 hours ago
-
PCMEA elects new leadership16 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs700 per tola16 hours ago
-
Wheat research program at AARI on Monday17 hours ago
-
Asian countries' collective efforts must for regional development: Ahsan Iqbal18 hours ago
-
DNA overhaul must to foster sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister18 hours ago
-
Enterprise assessment session with women held18 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 20241 day ago