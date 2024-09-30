Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.77

GBP 376.30 367.83

EUR 313.73 306.68

JPY 1.9749 1.9305

SAR 74.94 73.25

AED 76.53 75.

32

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8441

LIBOR 3M 4.5934

LIBOR 6M 4.2619

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.56273.61270.00267.35264.13260.94258.17

EUR307.73305.80302.07299.47296.18292.87290.06

GBP368.88366.26361.37357.74353.29348.88345.02

