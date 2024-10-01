Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.82
GBP 375.89 367.49
EUR 313.02 306.04
JPY 1.9482 1.9046
SAR 74.93 73.26
AED 76.54 75.
32
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8457
LIBOR 3M 4.5921
LIBOR 6M 4.2539
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.61 273.66 270.13 267.54 264.37 261.21 258.47
EUR 307.08 305.15 301.54 299.04 295.80 292.54 289.80
GBP 368.54 365.92 361.17 357.64 353.64 348.92 345.11
