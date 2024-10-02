Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.82
GBP 373.43 365.10
EUR 311.18 304.24
JPY 1.9508 1.9073
SAR 74.93 73.26
AED 76.54 75.
32
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8495
LIBOR 3M 4.6095
LIBOR 6M 4.2840
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.61 273.66 270.15 267.61 264.45 261.31 258.57
EUR 305.28 303.35 299.80 297.40 294.18 290.98 288.27
GBP 366.14 363.54 358.84 355.39 351.08 346.78 343.00
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 20242 hours ago
-
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time9 hours ago
-
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Khan9 hours ago
-
LCCI President vows to resolve traders' issues, unveils action plan15 hours ago
-
HCSTSI announces its newly elected office-bearers16 hours ago
-
New ICCI office-bearers sworn in17 hours ago
-
Core inflation decreases to 6.9% in September17 hours ago
-
KPUMA introduces flat-rate fares for BRT express routes17 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 690 points17 hours ago
-
CDNS to achieve Rs 200 billion mark in fresh bonds18 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets18 hours ago