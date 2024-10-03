Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.77

GBP 372.42 364.04

EUR 310.16 303.20

JPY 1.9137 1.8706

SAR 74.90 73.21

AED 76.53 75.

32

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8566

LIBOR 3M 4.5982

LIBOR 6M 4.2826

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.56273.61270.13267.61264.46261.32258.58

EUR304.23302.32298.83296.42293.25290.07287.37

GBP365.08362.49357.83354.43350.13345.85342.08

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

2 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

11 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

11 hours ago
 Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

11 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

11 hours ago
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

11 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

11 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

11 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

11 hours ago
 Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in ..

Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon

11 hours ago
 How is US dockers' strike affecting international ..

How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business