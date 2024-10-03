EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.77
GBP 372.42 364.04
EUR 310.16 303.20
JPY 1.9137 1.8706
SAR 74.90 73.21
AED 76.53 75.
32
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8566
LIBOR 3M 4.5982
LIBOR 6M 4.2826
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.56273.61270.13267.61264.46261.32258.58
EUR304.23302.32298.83296.42293.25290.07287.37
GBP365.08362.49357.83354.43350.13345.85342.08
APP/as
