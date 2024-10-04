Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) (04-10-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98274.92

GBP 368.95 360.96

EUR 309.86 303.17

JPY 1.9196 1.8781

SAR 74.85 73.23

AED 76.51 74.

84

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8508

LIBOR 3M 4.5897

LIBOR 6M 4.2736

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.71273.75270.34267.92264.77261.60258.82

EUR304.20302.28298.86296.57293.43290.22287.46

GBP361.98359.41354.91351.66347.41343.17339.41

APP/as

