EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) (04-10-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98274.92
GBP 368.95 360.96
EUR 309.86 303.17
JPY 1.9196 1.8781
SAR 74.85 73.23
AED 76.51 74.
84
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8508
LIBOR 3M 4.5897
LIBOR 6M 4.2736
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.71273.75270.34267.92264.77261.60258.82
EUR304.20302.28298.86296.57293.43290.22287.46
GBP361.98359.41354.91351.66347.41343.17339.41
APP/as
