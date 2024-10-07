Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.63
GBP 369.04 360.47
EUR 308.40 301.30
JPY 1.8937 1.8501
SAR 74.88 73.06
AED 76.53 75.
24
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8456
LIBOR 3M 4.5840
LIBOR 6M 4.2810
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.41273.46270.06267.67264.53261.38258.60
EUR302.32300.45297.03294.82291.73288.59285.90
GBP361.49 358.91354.44351.27347.07342.88339.14
APP/as
