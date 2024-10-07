Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.63

GBP 369.04 360.47

EUR 308.40 301.30

JPY 1.8937 1.8501

SAR 74.88 73.06

AED 76.53 75.

24

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8456

LIBOR 3M 4.5840

LIBOR 6M 4.2810

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.41273.46270.06267.67264.53261.38258.60

EUR302.32300.45297.03294.82291.73288.59285.90

GBP361.49 358.91354.44351.27347.07342.88339.14

APP/as

