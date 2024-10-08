Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.77
GBP 368.04 359.75
EUR 308.77 301.83
JPY 1.9004 1.8576
SAR 74.84 73.15
AED 76.54 75.
31
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8184
LIBOR 3M 4.6367
LIBOR 6M 4.3918
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.56273.60270.20267.82264.68261.53258.75
EUR302.86300.97297.56295.37292.27289.12286.44
GBP360.76 358.20353.74350.61346.41342.23338.51
