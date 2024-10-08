Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.77

GBP 368.04 359.75

EUR 308.77 301.83

JPY 1.9004 1.8576

SAR 74.84 73.15

AED 76.54 75.

31

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8184

LIBOR 3M 4.6367

LIBOR 6M 4.3918

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.56273.60270.20267.82264.68261.53258.75

EUR302.86300.97297.56295.37292.27289.12286.44

GBP360.76 358.20353.74350.61346.41342.23338.51

APP/as

