Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:21 PM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 280.83 274.77

GBP 367.49 359.54

EUR 308.02 301.37

JPY 1.8935 1.8526

SAR 74.80 73.18

AED 76.47 74.

80

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8235

LIBOR 3M 4.6760

LIBOR 6M 4.4682

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 275.56 273.61 270.19 267.81 264.67 261.53 258.76

EUR 302.40 300.50 297.10 294.92 291.80 288.66 285.99

GBP 360.55 357.99 353.52 350.37 346.19 342.02 338.32

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

13 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

13 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

13 hours ago
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

13 hours ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

13 hours ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

13 hours ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

13 hours ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

13 hours ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business