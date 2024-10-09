Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.83 274.77
GBP 367.49 359.54
EUR 308.02 301.37
JPY 1.8935 1.8526
SAR 74.80 73.18
AED 76.47 74.
80
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8235
LIBOR 3M 4.6760
LIBOR 6M 4.4682
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.56 273.61 270.19 267.81 264.67 261.53 258.76
EUR 302.40 300.50 297.10 294.92 291.80 288.66 285.99
GBP 360.55 357.99 353.52 350.37 346.19 342.02 338.32
APP/MSQ
