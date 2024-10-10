Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.82

GBP 367.56 359.34

EUR 307.60 300.74

JPY 1.8840 1.8419

SAR 74.91 73.15

AED 76.54 75.

33

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8230

LIBOR 3M 4.6583

LIBOR 6M 4.4458

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 275.61 273.66 270.22 267.86 264.73 261.58 258.81

EUR 301.77 299.86 296.44 294.28 291.23 288.11 285.43

GBP 360.36 357.80 353.29 350.07 345.92 341.80 338.18

APP/MSQ

