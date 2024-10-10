Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.82
GBP 367.56 359.34
EUR 307.60 300.74
JPY 1.8840 1.8419
SAR 74.91 73.15
AED 76.54 75.
33
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8230
LIBOR 3M 4.6583
LIBOR 6M 4.4458
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.61 273.66 270.22 267.86 264.73 261.58 258.81
EUR 301.77 299.86 296.44 294.28 291.23 288.11 285.43
GBP 360.36 357.80 353.29 350.07 345.92 341.80 338.18
APP/MSQ
