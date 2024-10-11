EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.92
GBP 366.94 358.87
EUR 307.46 300.71
JPY 1.8906 1.8491
SAR 74.91 73.18
AED 76.54 75.
35
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8040
LIBOR 3M 4.6559
LIBOR 6M 4.4487
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.71 273.76 270.32 267.95 264.82 261.67 258.90
EUR 301.74 299.84 296.44 294.27 291.23 288.11 285.42
GBP 359.88 357.33 352.84 349.74 345.59 341.46 337.73
