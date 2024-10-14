Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 09:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) (14-10-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.83274.77

GBP 366.76 358.81

EUR 306.83 300.20

JPY 1.8807 1.8400

SAR 74.80 73.18

AED 76.46 75.

32

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.7859

LIBOR 3M 4.6473

LIBOR 6M 4.4436

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.55273.59270.26267.79264.65261.59258.90

EUR301.22299.33296.02293.76290.70287.67285.09

GBP359.81 357.25352.89349.65345.48341.45337.88

