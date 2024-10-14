EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) (14-10-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.83274.77
GBP 366.76 358.81
EUR 306.83 300.20
JPY 1.8807 1.8400
SAR 74.80 73.18
AED 76.46 75.
32
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.7859
LIBOR 3M 4.6473
LIBOR 6M 4.4436
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.55273.59270.26267.79264.65261.59258.90
EUR301.22299.33296.02293.76290.70287.67285.09
GBP359.81 357.25352.89349.65345.48341.45337.88
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates16 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 202421 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 202453 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister highlights Chinese investments in Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Pakistan should take full benefit of SCO summit: Kashif Anwar14 hours ago
-
Last day for submission of income tax returns tomorrow: FBR14 hours ago
-
Gold price declines15 hours ago
-
FESCO completes 11 new feeders15 hours ago
-
Intl. expo to help increase carpet exports up to 20pc: PCMEA17 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 20241 day ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,600 per tola2 days ago