EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.88 274.82
GBP 366.61 358.69
EUR 306.01 299.40
JPY 1.8764 1.8358
SAR 74.81 73.19
AED 76.48 74.
81
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8235
LIBOR 3M 4.6473
LIBOR 6M 4.4436
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.61 273.67 270.21 267.86 264.73 261.58 258.81
EUR 300.43 298.55 295.12 293.00 289.94 286.83 284.18
GBP 359.70 357.17 352.64 349.57 345.40 341.26 337.59
APP/MSQ
