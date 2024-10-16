Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) (16-10-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.93 274.87

GBP 367.23 359.29

EUR 306.05 299.36

JPY 1.8834 1.8426

SAR 74.83 73.21

AED 76.49 74.

83

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8235

LIBOR 3M 4.6475

LIBOR 6M 4.4427

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD 275.66273.72270.26267.94264.79261.63258.84

EUR 300.40298.51295.08293.01289.90 286.79284.17

GBP 360.31 357.77353.23 350.17345.97341.82338.12

APP/as/

