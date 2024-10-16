EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) (16-10-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.93 274.87
GBP 367.23 359.29
EUR 306.05 299.36
JPY 1.8834 1.8426
SAR 74.83 73.21
AED 76.49 74.
83
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8235
LIBOR 3M 4.6475
LIBOR 6M 4.4427
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD 275.66273.72270.26267.94264.79261.63258.84
EUR 300.40298.51295.08293.01289.90 286.79284.17
GBP 360.31 357.77353.23 350.17345.97341.82338.12
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates42 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 20242 hours ago
-
Govt keeps petrol prices unchanged at Rs 247.03 per litre10 hours ago
-
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears12 hours ago
-
KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs for implementation of minimum monthly wages15 hours ago
-
SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade15 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urges govt to notice FBR raids15 hours ago
-
PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8.471b15 hours ago
-
Food security can be ensured by promoting pulses cultivation: Dr Khalid16 hours ago
-
DC warns strict action against lethargic elements in anti-dengue teams17 hours ago
-
Children Hospital being upgraded: MS18 hours ago