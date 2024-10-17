Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 10:20 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) (17-10-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.97

GBP 364.94 356.97

EUR 305.03 298.39

JPY 1.8797 1.8388

SAR 74.85 73.21

AED 76.53 75.

37

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.7809

LIBOR 3M 4.6324

LIBOR 6M 4.4318

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.76273.82270.37268.04264.90261.75258.97

EUR299.44297.54294.17292.03288.97 285.90283.26

GBP357.98 355.47350.99 347.95343.85339.76336.07

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

11 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

11 hours ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

10 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

11 hours ago
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

11 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

11 hours ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

11 hours ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

11 hours ago
 CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people o ..

CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..

11 hours ago
 Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembl ..

Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business