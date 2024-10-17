EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.97
GBP 364.94 356.97
EUR 305.03 298.39
JPY 1.8797 1.8388
SAR 74.85 73.21
AED 76.53 75.
37
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.7809
LIBOR 3M 4.6324
LIBOR 6M 4.4318
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.76273.82270.37268.04264.90261.75258.97
EUR299.44297.54294.17292.03288.97 285.90283.26
GBP357.98 355.47350.99 347.95343.85339.76336.07
