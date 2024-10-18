EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.92
GBP 365.96 357.92
EUR 304.65 297.96
JPY 1.8752 1.8341
SAR 74.85 73.20
AED 76.53 75.
35
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.7592
LIBOR 3M 4.6174
LIBOR 6M 4.4154
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.71273.78270.40268.03264.90261.75258.97
EUR299.00297.12293.82291.66288.67 285.63282.99
GBP358.93 356.41352.01 348.90344.84340.74337.13
